Syrian Troops Gain Control Over Key Towns as Kurdish Forces Withdraw

In a strategic maneuver to avoid conflict, Syrian troops advanced through northern towns on Saturday, following the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters under a recent agreement.

By midday, Syrian forces had secured control over Deir Hafer and surrounding villages, as some residents celebrated the new developments.

Efforts are underway to ease tensions, with U.S. envoy Tom Barrack engaging in diplomatic talks amid ongoing negotiations aimed at resolving long-standing disputes. Meanwhile, skirmishes continued in various locations as both sides accused each other of breaching the withdrawal accord.

(With inputs from agencies.)