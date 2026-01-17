Left Menu

Syrian Troops Gain Control Over Key Towns as Kurdish Forces Withdraw

Syrian troops advanced into several northern towns after the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters. This move prevented a potential conflict between the two forces. Syrian forces now control Deir Hafer and nearby villages, amid efforts to address longstanding tensions and disputes with Kurdish authorities diplomatically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 17:00 IST
Syrian Troops Gain Control Over Key Towns as Kurdish Forces Withdraw
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic maneuver to avoid conflict, Syrian troops advanced through northern towns on Saturday, following the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters under a recent agreement.

By midday, Syrian forces had secured control over Deir Hafer and surrounding villages, as some residents celebrated the new developments.

Efforts are underway to ease tensions, with U.S. envoy Tom Barrack engaging in diplomatic talks amid ongoing negotiations aimed at resolving long-standing disputes. Meanwhile, skirmishes continued in various locations as both sides accused each other of breaching the withdrawal accord.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls

Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Ca...

 Global
2
Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

Deluge Drama: Sydney Residents Evacuated Amid Torrential Floods

 Australia
3
Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

Trump's Plan: Nations Must Pay $1 Billion for Peace Board Seat

 Global
4
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why antibiotic resistance has become a global health emergency

AI’s greatest threat may be to human flourishing, not jobs or productivity

Quantum–AI convergence could fix pharma’s broken pipeline

AI’s next breakthrough will come from memory, not bigger models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026