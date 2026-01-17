Syrian Troops Gain Control Over Key Towns as Kurdish Forces Withdraw
Syrian troops advanced into several northern towns after the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters. This move prevented a potential conflict between the two forces. Syrian forces now control Deir Hafer and nearby villages, amid efforts to address longstanding tensions and disputes with Kurdish authorities diplomatically.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-01-2026 17:00 IST | Created: 17-01-2026 17:00 IST
In a strategic maneuver to avoid conflict, Syrian troops advanced through northern towns on Saturday, following the withdrawal of Kurdish fighters under a recent agreement.
By midday, Syrian forces had secured control over Deir Hafer and surrounding villages, as some residents celebrated the new developments.
Efforts are underway to ease tensions, with U.S. envoy Tom Barrack engaging in diplomatic talks amid ongoing negotiations aimed at resolving long-standing disputes. Meanwhile, skirmishes continued in various locations as both sides accused each other of breaching the withdrawal accord.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Tensions Escalate in Minneapolis Amid Anti-ICE Protests
Iran in Turmoil: Unrest and International Tensions Rise Amidst Leadership Calls
Syrian Army's Strategic Advance: Clashes Intensify Amid Rising Tensions
Tensions Flare in Minneapolis as Anti-ICE Protesters Clash with Far-Right Activists
Tariff Tensions: Trump's Greenland Gambit