Kamal Haasan Faces Apology Demand Amid Film Screening Controversy

The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce has demanded an apology from actor Kamal Haasan for statements made about the Kannada language. They are open to discussion but have threatened to halt his film's screening in Karnataka until he apologizes. The matter is currently in court.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 03-06-2025 20:47 IST | Created: 03-06-2025 20:47 IST
The Karnataka Film Chamber of Commerce (KFCC) has issued a demand for actor Kamal Haasan to apologize unconditionally after comments he made about the Kannada language sparked controversy. An emergency executive committee meeting was held, and KFCC expressed willingness to discuss the issue with Haasan.

Kamal Haasan, at a Chennai promotional event, mentioned that 'Kannada was born out of Tamil', leading to a backlash in Karnataka. KFCC has stated that they will not screen his film 'Thug Life' in the state unless Haasan submits an apology. Although Haasan's commitment to not release the film as planned defuses immediate tensions, KFCC stands firm in their demand.

Raaj Kamal Films International, led by Haasan, has petitioned the Karnataka High Court for protection. The court has scheduled further hearings, and the outcome will determine any additional actions by KFCC, which will follow the court's guidance.

