Akal Takht Stands Firm: A Call for Unity and Justice

Akal Takht officiating jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj has taken a firm stance against the central government's alleged discriminatory approach regarding the release and commutation of Balwant Singh Rajoana's death sentence. During a meeting with Rajoana at Patiala jail, Gargaj advocated for unified resistance from the Sikh community.

The jathedar highlighted the issue of Sikh prisoners who, despite completing their sentences, remain incarcerated, signaling a purported government bias. Gargaj's remarks come amid tensions as the 41st anniversary of Operation Blue Star approaches, a date he urges Sikhs to observe as a symbol of unity and reverence for the Akal Takht.

Rajoana stressed the importance of following Panthic traditions, emphasizing the role of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee in respecting appointed jathedars. The meeting followed controversy over Gargaj's appointment and his planned address at the Blue Star anniversary, which has faced opposition from various Sikh bodies.

