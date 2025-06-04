Harvey Weinstein's Fate in Retried Hollywood Rape Case
Harvey Weinstein's lawyer urged jurors to find the former movie mogul not guilty of rape and sexual assault, accusing the accusers of lying about consensual encounters. Weinstein, whose previous conviction was overturned, faces a retrial in Manhattan over alleged crimes involving aspiring actress Jessica Mann and others.
Harvey Weinstein's defense attorney urged the jury in Manhattan to acquit the former Hollywood mogul on rape and sexual assault charges, challenging the credibility of his accusers' testimonies. The lawyer claimed these encounters were consensual and lamented their unsuccessful pursuit of stardom motivated false accusations.
The retrial follows the overturning of Weinstein's prior conviction due to judicial errors. Weinstein, facing declining health, stands accused of raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann and assaulting additional women, using his power to coerce and silence them, according to prosecutors.
Highlighting the #MeToo movement's influence, the case rekindles focus on sexual misconduct in Hollywood. The prosecution argues Weinstein lured victims with career promises, while his defense insists on mutually beneficial relationships. Meanwhile, Weinstein remains detained at Rikers Island, pending outcome amidst multiple health challenges.
