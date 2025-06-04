Left Menu

Harvey Weinstein's Fate in Retried Hollywood Rape Case

Harvey Weinstein's lawyer urged jurors to find the former movie mogul not guilty of rape and sexual assault, accusing the accusers of lying about consensual encounters. Weinstein, whose previous conviction was overturned, faces a retrial in Manhattan over alleged crimes involving aspiring actress Jessica Mann and others.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 01:18 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 01:18 IST
Harvey Weinstein's Fate in Retried Hollywood Rape Case
Harvey Weinstein

Harvey Weinstein's defense attorney urged the jury in Manhattan to acquit the former Hollywood mogul on rape and sexual assault charges, challenging the credibility of his accusers' testimonies. The lawyer claimed these encounters were consensual and lamented their unsuccessful pursuit of stardom motivated false accusations.

The retrial follows the overturning of Weinstein's prior conviction due to judicial errors. Weinstein, facing declining health, stands accused of raping aspiring actress Jessica Mann and assaulting additional women, using his power to coerce and silence them, according to prosecutors.

Highlighting the #MeToo movement's influence, the case rekindles focus on sexual misconduct in Hollywood. The prosecution argues Weinstein lured victims with career promises, while his defense insists on mutually beneficial relationships. Meanwhile, Weinstein remains detained at Rikers Island, pending outcome amidst multiple health challenges.

TRENDING

1
Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick

Expect India-US trade deal in not too distant future: US Commerce Secretary ...

 United States
2
UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Russia demands secret vote

UN assembly elects Germany's ex-foreign minister as next president after Rus...

 Global
3
EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane season, sources say

EXCLUSIVE-FEMA staff confused after head said he was unaware of US hurricane...

 Global
4
Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand drilling

Top Trump officials visit prolific Alaska oil field amid push to expand dril...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered models revolutionize disease-resistant crop breeding for global food security

Supreme audit institutions must embrace AI or risk obsolescence

AI-powered autopsies reshape forensic medicine with cultural and ethical advantages

Why AI must be governed as complex system, not just regulated technology

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025