Calls for Action as Sexual Assault at College Sparks Political Outcry

Three men were arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman at Government Arts and Science College in Nandanam. The incident has ignited sharp criticism from opposition leaders against the Tamil Nadu government, highlighting safety concerns and demanding stringent actions to prevent such crimes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 29-01-2026 19:28 IST | Created: 29-01-2026 19:28 IST
Chennai police have arrested three men in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a woman at Government Arts and Science College, located in Nandanam. According to officials, the arrested individuals are identified as Muthuselvam, Gunasekaran, and Karthikeyan. The victim, hailing from Ariyalur district, was employed at the college canteen by Muthuselvam, who has managed the facility under a college contract for over a decade.

The assault reportedly occurred in the college canteen and an on-campus room. The issue was brought to light when the victim filed a formal complaint with the Social Welfare and Women Empowerment department, prompting the All Women Police Station at Saidapet to register a case and arrest the suspects. The incident has sparked intense political backlash, with opposition leaders criticizing the state government's handling of women's safety.

Prominent figures, including AIADMK's Edappadi K Palaniswami and PMK's S Ramadoss, have expressed outrage over the deteriorating state of women's safety in Tamil Nadu. They blame rising alcohol consumption and criticize the state leadership's alleged inaction. Leaders urge robust measures to safeguard women, emphasizing the urgent need for concrete steps beyond political rhetoric.

