A R Rahman: Harmonizing Cultures with Musical Collaborations

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam commended A R Rahman for enriching local musicians through collaborations. Rahman's influence highlights Singapore's multiculturalism. He has worked with artists like Lady Kash and Krissy. His directorial debut, Le Musk, showcases VR innovation, echoing Rahman's longstanding relationship with Singapore's music scene.

Singapore President Tharman Shanmugaratnam has hailed the efforts of India's iconic musician A R Rahman in advancing the careers of local artists through meaningful collaborations.

Tharman noted that Rahman's work underscores the special nature of Singapore's multicultural environment, with his projects collaborating with artists like Lady Kash, Krissy, and others.

The musician, who first visited Singapore in the 1980s, continues to foster strong ties with the nation, exemplified by his directorial debut, Le Musk, which features innovative VR technology and is currently screening at Golden Village Suntec City.

(With inputs from agencies.)

