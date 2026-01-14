Geoffroy Van Raemdonck's New Role at Saks Global

Geoffroy Van Raemdonck has been tapped to take over as the new Chief Executive of Saks Global, a move that comes as the company braces for anticipated bankruptcy proceedings.

The Wall Street Journal reported on this strategic appointment, highlighting the challenges Van Raemdonck will face as he navigates the company through financial uncertainty.

This significant leadership change at Saks Global indicates the retailer's efforts to restructure and stabilize its operations amidst economic pressures.