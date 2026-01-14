Left Menu

Geoffroy Van Raemdonck's New Role at Saks Global

Geoffroy Van Raemdonck has been appointed as the new Chief Executive of Saks Global. He is expected to lead the company through anticipated bankruptcy proceedings, according to a report by the Wall Street Journal.

Updated: 14-01-2026 03:08 IST | Created: 14-01-2026 03:08 IST
Geoffroy Van Raemdonck has been tapped to take over as the new Chief Executive of Saks Global, a move that comes as the company braces for anticipated bankruptcy proceedings.

The Wall Street Journal reported on this strategic appointment, highlighting the challenges Van Raemdonck will face as he navigates the company through financial uncertainty.

This significant leadership change at Saks Global indicates the retailer's efforts to restructure and stabilize its operations amidst economic pressures.

Rethinking SDG priorities as 2030 approaches

Unchecked AI growth could deepen climate chaos

AI and AR form powerful engagement loop in global e-commerce platforms

Algorithm-led healthcare forces rethink of consent, accountability, and diagnosis

