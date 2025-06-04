Errol Musk's Spiritual and Green Mission in India

Errol Musk, father of Elon Musk and a key figure in promoting green technology, is set to visit Ayodhya's historic Ram temple on Wednesday, accompanied by his daughter Alexandra Musk.

Local officials note that the visit is part of Musk's broader India trip, which aims to bolster the country's electric vehicle charging infrastructure and advance its green technology initiatives.

While security arrangements in Ayodhya remain robust, there is no increase in security specifically for Musk's visit. Musk's planned visit to the Taj Mahal may be shelved due to intense heat conditions impacting the Agra region.

(With inputs from agencies.)