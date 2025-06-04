Celebrating Visual Storytelling: The Impactful 2025 SmallRig Awards

The 2025 International Image Culture Week launched in Shenzhen, spotlighting global creators at the SmallRig Awards Ceremony, a key event celebrating visual storytelling. Esteemed guests, including Oscar-winning filmmaker Ruby Yang, graced the occasion, which featured a vast array of international submissions and honored outstanding achievements across 22 categories.

Zhou Yang, CEO of SmallRig, emphasized the awards' dedication to visual storytelling's transformative potential. Following the ceremony, a series of roundtables delved into the impact of social imagery, with eminent figures discussing the power of storytelling in driving social change. The launch of the SmallRig Social Impact Media Alliance promises to enhance the creation and distribution of impactful visual content globally.

The event further expanded the dialogue with its Social Impact Image Pitching Sessions, attracting numerous proposals from diverse creators. This initiative focused on crucial topics such as ecological protection and cultural heritage preservation, recognizing the top 10 submissions and introducing the CathayPlay International Communication Honor, fostering international collaboration in impactful media.

(With inputs from agencies.)