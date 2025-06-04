Celebrating Counterculture: Jameson Connects and Crepdog Crew's Unique Collaboration

Jameson Connects has teamed up with Crepdog Crew, the largest sneaker and streetwear retailer in India, to unveil a limited-edition capsule. Celebrating the essence of counterculture, this collaboration includes a distinctive shacket, tote bag, and mug, promoting self-expression and individuality through art and performance.

The landmark partnership brings together creative voices to explore fresh artistic landscapes within India's thriving street and urban scenes. The capsule, inspired by bomber jacket patch culture, features a camo-style shacket with interchangeable patches, offering a canvas for personal storytelling and identity expression.

Anchit Kapil, CEO of Crepdog Crew, highlights the significance of subcultures in shaping urban spaces, while Mo Joshi, co-founder of Azadi Records, underscores the cultural impact of such collaborations. The initiative marks a movement within the art, music, and community sectors, fostering creativity and grassroots expression.

(With inputs from agencies.)