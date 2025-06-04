Left Menu

Ashutosh Rana Shines as Ravana in 'Humare Ram'

Renowned actor Ashutosh Rana captivates audiences as Ravana in the play 'Humare Ram', showcasing a fresh retelling of the Ramayana. The play, staged in Kolkata, achieves widespread acclaim for its artistic brilliance, epitomizing the enduring allure of this epic tale with a packed theatre and multiple viewings.

Celebrated actor Ashutosh Rana has taken center stage with his portrayal of Ravana in the compelling play 'Humare Ram', a reinterpretation of the classic Ramayana tale. The show is earning accolades for its artistic interpretation and impressive performances, with audiences returning for multiple viewings.

In an interview, Rana explained that the essence of art lies in the audience's connection with characters, whether they attract love or provoke strong emotions. This captivating engagement is apparent in 'Humare Ram', which has seen theaters filled to capacity and repeated visits from theatre-goers, especially in Kolkata, where the play was recently staged.

Rana and the production's success in capturing the audience's attention demonstrate the timeless appeal of the Ramayana. The play, enriched by performances from actors like Rahull R Bhuchar as Lord Ram and Danish Akhtar as Lord Hanuman, resonates with viewers, reinforcing the enduring impact of this age-old narrative.

