Delhi Zoo's Ambitious Transformation: Night Safaris and More

Delhi Zoo is set to undergo a major revamp including potential night safaris and a combo ticket for exploring the zoo and Purana Qila. The project's feasibility hinges on space constraints addressed in Phase II. The focus is on animal welfare and enhancing visitor experience with modern facilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 15:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Delhi Zoo and Purana Qila visitors may soon enjoy a single combo ticket for entry to both attractions, as part of a transformative project aiming to revitalise the zoo experience. An official disclosed that the proposed night safaris are the key aspect of the plan but depend on Phase III of the zoo's redevelopment, with space considerations from Phase II critical to its implementation.

Officials stated that ensuring ample space is essential to create a realistic night safari experience. An evaluation under Phase II is pending before confirming the feasibility of a night safari. Additionally, plans for a collaborative parking solution between Purana Qila and the zoo are in the works. Zoo modernisation efforts encompass inner and outer zone redevelopment, prioritising animal welfare and unique visitor experiences.

The proposed redevelopment will occur in phases, currently with financial planning and DPR processes underway. Infrastructure improvements and road upgrades are imminent, and transparent enclosures aim to enhance visitor interaction with animals. Phase I and II are expected to conclude within two years, subject to layout finalisations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

