Unveiling the Layers: A Journey Through India's Past

Historian Romila Thapar and writer Namit Arora are set to release a new book, 'Speaking of History: Conversations About India’s Past and Present'. Published by Penguin Random House India, the book aims to delve into the methods and importance of historical writing, addressing its distortions and its impact on India's present.

Updated: 04-06-2025 16:14 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 16:14 IST
Historian Romila Thapar and writer Namit Arora are poised to release an insightful new book, 'Speaking of History: Conversations About India's Past and Present', this November. The announcement was made by Penguin Random House India under its 'Allen Lane' imprint.

The book aims to delve into the methodologies of historical writing and its significant influence on shaping contemporary India. It highlights the misinterpretations prevalent in public discourse and examines the underlying forces that perpetuate these distortions.

The authors discuss a variety of themes including caste, nationalism, and mythology, challenging the politicization of history. Their work underscores the importance of evidence-based scholarship in understanding India's complex past, offering a rigorous yet accessible narrative for readers.

