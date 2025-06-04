Celebrating the Legacy: Bhupen Hazarika's Birth Centenary

The inaugural meeting of the core committee for Bhupen Hazarika's birth centenary celebrations took place on Wednesday. Chaired by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, the gathering included family members and others closely associated with Hazarika, who provided insights and suggestions for the year-long festivities.

Chief Minister Sarma highlighted that approximately 40 attendees contributed ideas beyond the government's established plans. He emphasized the importance of incorporating practical suggestions into the calendar of events celebrating the musical maestro.

Anuradha Sarma Pujari is working on Hazarika's biography, which will be peer-reviewed by those who knew him. Translations into 23 languages and distribution across four lakh educational institutions are planned. Additionally, events in various locations and the issuance of a commemorative coin are being organized.

