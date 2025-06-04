Left Menu

Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu Hails New Development and Forest Projects in Kangra

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu inaugurated development projects worth Rs. 233.55 crore in Kangra’s Dehra. Key projects include critical care units and a Circuit House building. Sukhu emphasized forest conservation's importance for climate protection, soil health, and livelihood, urging youth participation in environmental initiatives.

  • Country:
  • India

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday announced the commencement and foundation laying of 12 major development projects in Kangra's Dehra, totaling an investment of Rs. 233.55 crore.

Among the key projects, a Circuit House building valued at Rs 38 crore and a Critical Care Unit at Civil Hospital Dehra were highlighted. Sukhu called attention to the combined office building set to cost Rs 99 crore.

In a related program, the Chief Minister praised the top-performing Village Forest Management Society in Kangra and Chamba districts, emphasizing the synergy of policy and community participation in successful environmental conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

