Agniveers Join Prestigious Punjab Regiment in Colorful Parade

The Punjab Regimental Centre in Ramgarh, Jharkhand, inducted 622 Agniveers into the Punjab Regiment during a vibrant ceremony. These recruits completed a rigorous 31-week training program. Brigadier Sajesh Babu PG praised the efforts of both the recruits and their trainers. The ceremony included an oath to uphold Army values.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ramgarh | Updated: 04-06-2025 19:52 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 19:52 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Punjab Regimental Centre, located in Jharkhand's Ramgarh town, welcomed 622 Agniveers into its ranks through a vibrant passing-out parade, according to an official statement released on Wednesday.

The historic Punjab Regiment of the Indian Army embraced these new recruits after they completed a demanding 31-week program focusing on physical training and mental conditioning.

Brigadier Sajesh Babu PG, the commandant of the Punjab Regimental Centre, commended the Agniveers and the rigorous training imparted by their instructors, celebrating their dedication to upholding national security and the esteemed traditions of the Indian Army.

