Kamal Haasan's Enthralling Journey with Mani Ratnam in 'Thug Life'

Kamal Haasan shares his enriching experience working with director Mani Ratnam on 'Thug Life'. Expressing gratitude towards Tamil Nadu, he praises the stellar cast and crew, and highlights the film's unique aspects. A. R. Rahman's music adds to the film's allure. Haasan leads a star-studded cast; the film releases June 5.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-06-2025 20:27 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 20:27 IST
Kamal Haasan (Image source/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Kamal Haasan, renowned actor-politician, recently expressed his delight in collaborating with esteemed director Mani Ratnam for the film 'Thug Life'. During his media interaction, Haasan expressed his profound gratitude towards the people of Tamil Nadu for their unwavering support throughout his career.

Discussing the project, Haasan described it as a responsibility and an opportunity to speak passionately about 'Thug Life'. He recounted his collaborative experience, describing Ratnam as a true cinephile, and shared that their mutual passion for storytelling enhanced the creative process significantly.

Haasan highlighted the film's distinguished cast and crew, lauding the contributions of actors, makeup artists, and costume designers. He particularly commended music maestro A. R. Rahman for his exceptional work. 'Thug Life' is set for release on June 5, marking a significant reunion for Ratnam and Haasan after 38 years.

