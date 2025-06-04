Left Menu

Outrage in Hanuman Nagar: Vandalism of Lord Shiv Idol Ignites Tensions

In Hanuman Nagar, a Lord Shiv idol was vandalized, causing public outrage. The incident occurred late Tuesday night and was discovered the next morning. Members of a Hindu right outfit protested at the site. Police have filed a case and are reviewing CCTV footage to find the culprits.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agra | Updated: 04-06-2025 22:20 IST | Created: 04-06-2025 22:20 IST
  • India

An idol of Lord Shiv was found vandalized in a cremation ground at Hanuman Nagar, authorities reported on Wednesday.

The incident, believed to have taken place on Tuesday night, came to the public's attention the following morning, prompting anger among the local community.

Police have initiated an investigation, filing a case against unknown individuals and turning to CCTV footage for leads.

(With inputs from agencies.)

