Kamal Haasan Shines in 'Thug Life' Premiere

Kamal Haasan enthusiasts thronged Rohini Theatre for the release of 'Thug Life'. Amid a vibrant atmosphere, Haasan praised Mani Ratnam's directorial excellence and shared gratitude towards fans. Haasan reflected on his cinematic journey, attributing his success to passion and being fortunate despite early challenges.

Poster of 'Thug Life' (Photo/X/@ikamalhaasan). Image Credit: ANI
The atmosphere was electric at Rohini Theatre on Thursday as fans gathered for the release of Kamal Haasan's much-anticipated film, 'Thug Life'. Supporters filled the venue with cheers and banners, creating a festive mood that matched the occasion.

Dancers erupted among the crowd in spontaneous celebration, highlighting the anticipation surrounding the film. Speaking at a press event, Haasan expressed gratitude for the project and his collaboration with renowned director Mani Ratnam, emphasizing the importance of their joint effort.

Reflecting on his work in 'Thug Life', Haasan detailed the collaborative process with Ratnam. He described their partnership as a true team effort, with Haasan contributing ideas and playing a role in shaping the film's narrative. He praised the film's talented cast and crew, noting A R Rahman's exceptional musical contributions.

Haasan also shared insights into his career trajectory, appreciating his journey and recognizing the fortune of rising to fame against a backdrop of talented contemporaries. 'Thug Life' features an impressive cast, including industry stalwarts and rising stars, marking a significant reunion with Ratnam after 38 years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

