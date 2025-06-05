Slayrobe: Revolutionizing Women's Fashion with AI-Powered Confidence
Slayrobe, India’s first styling and confidence platform for women, leverages AI and deep-tech to offer personalized fashion recommendations. Launching with a troll-free community, it empowers women to express themselves confidently. The app blends expert styling with human insight, championing conscious fashion choices.
- Country:
- India
India has witnessed a groundbreaking development in its fashion-tech industry with the launch of Slayrobe, the nation's premier intelligent styling platform designed exclusively for women. Slayrobe is a bold movement striving to empower women by transforming fashion into a personal and supportive experience through the integration of smart technology and conscious choices.
This pioneering app offers hyper-personalized styling, curated shopping experiences, and a unique private space free of trolls, exclusively for women. At the heart of its service offering is a proprietary AI engine utilizing over 77,000 decision points, delivering tailored recommendations based on individual body types, skin tones, and lifestyle preferences.
Slayrobe was unveiled with a spectacular event at The Taj Palace, Delhi, on June 3rd, marking an era where technology and individuality converge in fashion. With a community-focused platform that also promotes eco-conscious shopping, Slayrobe is now accessible across India on Android and iOS, paving the way for intentional style and confidence-building.
(With inputs from agencies.)