Transforming Waste: Meet Binny the Bird – A Beacon for Sustainability
Bisleri International, in collaboration with the Bhamla Foundation, unveiled 'Binny the Bird' on World Environment Day 2025. This art installation, made from 2,000 recycled PET bottles, stands as a symbol of sustainability and the potential of plastic recycling in driving environmental awareness and change.
- Country:
- India
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) – In an inspiring display of environmental activism, Bisleri International has collaborated with the Bhamla Foundation to unveil an art installation called 'Binny the Bird.' This unique piece, constructed from 2,000 upcycled PET bottles, was presented to the public on World Environment Day 2025 at Carter Road, Mumbai.
Angelo George, CEO of Bisleri International, emphasized the role of plastic waste management as a critical environmental challenge. Highlighting initiatives like 'Bottles for Change,' he described Binny the Bird as a powerful symbol of plastic reuse and sustainable practices. The installation exemplifies how recycling can fuel a circular economy, making discarded materials valuable once more.
Asif Bhamla of the Bhamla Foundation praised the transformative power of art in promoting environmental responsibility. The collaboration with Bisleri not only brings attention to the importance of recycling but also showcases how businesses can partner with foundations to drive impactful environmental messages that resonate across communities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Macwin Solar Energy Launches “One Follow, One Tree” Campaign to Celebrate World Environment Day
GBA to launch key climate initiatives to celebrate World Environment Day
PM Modi to launch project to restore degraded land in Aravalli range spanning 4 states on World Environment Day: Official sources.
India Plants Seeds for a Greener Future on World Environment Day
United for a Greener Future: World Environment Day Efforts