Transforming Waste: Meet Binny the Bird – A Beacon for Sustainability

Bisleri International, in collaboration with the Bhamla Foundation, unveiled 'Binny the Bird' on World Environment Day 2025. This art installation, made from 2,000 recycled PET bottles, stands as a symbol of sustainability and the potential of plastic recycling in driving environmental awareness and change.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-06-2025 10:55 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 10:55 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) – In an inspiring display of environmental activism, Bisleri International has collaborated with the Bhamla Foundation to unveil an art installation called 'Binny the Bird.' This unique piece, constructed from 2,000 upcycled PET bottles, was presented to the public on World Environment Day 2025 at Carter Road, Mumbai.

Angelo George, CEO of Bisleri International, emphasized the role of plastic waste management as a critical environmental challenge. Highlighting initiatives like 'Bottles for Change,' he described Binny the Bird as a powerful symbol of plastic reuse and sustainable practices. The installation exemplifies how recycling can fuel a circular economy, making discarded materials valuable once more.

Asif Bhamla of the Bhamla Foundation praised the transformative power of art in promoting environmental responsibility. The collaboration with Bisleri not only brings attention to the importance of recycling but also showcases how businesses can partner with foundations to drive impactful environmental messages that resonate across communities.

