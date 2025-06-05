Left Menu

Environmental Activist Medha Patkar Barred from Odisha Amidst Mining Protests

Social activist Medha Patkar was prohibited from entering Odisha's Rayagada district due to ongoing protests against bauxite mining. Authorities worry her presence could disrupt law and order. Despite her intentions to promote sustainable development, she was escorted out of the district where heightened police presence is reported.

In a controversial move, social activist Medha Patkar was barred from entering Odisha's Rayagada district on Thursday, amid escalating protests over bauxite mining in the area.

Authorities served Patkar with a restriction order as she arrived at Rayagada railway station, prohibiting her entry for two months, citing potential law and order disruptions.

Patkar, known for her role in the Narmada Bachao movement, dismissed accusations that her presence would incite unrest, emphasizing her advocacy for sustainable development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

