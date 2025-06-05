Nicole Kidman Joins New Equestrian Murder Mystery and 'Practical Magic' Sequel

Actress Nicole Kidman is poised to both star in and executive produce a series adaptation of Eliza Jane Brazier's novel, 'Girls and Their Horses.' The book, set against the backdrop of the opulent Rancho Santa Fe, California, delves into the Parker family's entry into the competitive equestrian sphere. Legendary Television and Amazon MGM Studios are currently developing the mystery for Prime Video, with Jenna Lamia joining as showrunner and executive producer, according to People magazine. Kidman, noted for her roles in 'Big Little Lies' and 'Nine Perfect Strangers,' continues her successful streak in book adaptations.

Details about the cast remain undisclosed. Additionally, Kidman is gearing up to reprise her role alongside Sandra Bullock in the sequel to the 1998 film 'Practical Magic.' Directed by Susanne Bier and slated for release on September 18, 2026, the film is based on Alice Hoffman's novel. Bullock and Kidman will revisit their roles as witch sisters Sally and Gillian Owens, in a narrative intertwining themes of sisterhood, female empowerment, domestic abuse, and supernatural elements, reported by ANI.

The script, co-written by Akiva Goldman and Georgia Pritchett, is expected to offer a compelling mix of drama and whimsical charm. The production is a collaborative effort involving Bullock, Kidman, and Denise Di Novi.