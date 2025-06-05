Left Menu

Pilgrims Brave Heat for Sacred Hajj Journey

Over 1.5 million foreign pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj pilgrimage, a vital pillar of Islam. The event presents challenges due to immense crowds and extreme temperatures. Authorities have invested in safety measures, including planting trees for shade and increasing healthcare support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Arafat | Updated: 05-06-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 17:07 IST
Pilgrims Brave Heat for Sacred Hajj Journey
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Mauritania

Over 1.5 million foreign pilgrims are participating in Hajj this year, according to a government spokesperson on Wednesday. The pilgrimage is a core religious undertaking in Islam, required for able Muslims with sufficient resources.

Hajj Ministry spokesperson Ghassan Al-Nuwaimi shared the foreign pilgrim count but did not include domestic figures. Notably, over 1.6 million pilgrims from abroad attended last year.

As pilgrims move toward Arafat—integral to the pilgrimage—they face soaring temperatures nearing 40°C. The Saudi government has heavily invested to address heat and safety concerns, including environmental improvements and medical resource enhancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19 forecasting is a hot mess without right tech

New hybrid AI model accurately predicts harmful algal blooms using buoy data

New framework uses AI to automate governance of sustainable rural projects

ChatGPT matches doctors in explaining rare eye disease

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025