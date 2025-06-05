Pilgrims Brave Heat for Sacred Hajj Journey
Over 1.5 million foreign pilgrims have arrived in Saudi Arabia to perform the Hajj pilgrimage, a vital pillar of Islam. The event presents challenges due to immense crowds and extreme temperatures. Authorities have invested in safety measures, including planting trees for shade and increasing healthcare support.
Over 1.5 million foreign pilgrims are participating in Hajj this year, according to a government spokesperson on Wednesday. The pilgrimage is a core religious undertaking in Islam, required for able Muslims with sufficient resources.
Hajj Ministry spokesperson Ghassan Al-Nuwaimi shared the foreign pilgrim count but did not include domestic figures. Notably, over 1.6 million pilgrims from abroad attended last year.
As pilgrims move toward Arafat—integral to the pilgrimage—they face soaring temperatures nearing 40°C. The Saudi government has heavily invested to address heat and safety concerns, including environmental improvements and medical resource enhancements.
