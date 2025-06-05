Community Rallies to Protect Kavesar Lake from 'Beautification'

In Thane city, over 100 local residents congregated on Thursday to protest against the proposed beautification of Kavesar Lake. The demonstrators, united under the 'Save Kavesar Lake Citizens Movement', argue that such developments could disrupt the fragile ecosystem.

Protestors warn that the beautification project might attract increased human traffic, consequently polluting the lake. Concerns also extend to the migratory birds that frequent the 2.46-hectare water body, which they believe could suffer from the ecological changes brought about by the beautification.

One protest organizer articulated their demand clearly: "Leave the lake wild, not walled." This slogan encapsulates the citizens' desire to preserve the lake's natural state and protect the local wildlife.