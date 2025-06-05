Left Menu

Goa's Shacks Seek Extended Stay Amid Unseasonal Sunshine

The Shack Owners Welfare Society in Goa requests an extension to operate beach shacks until June 8 due to unexpectedly pleasant weather and increased tourist arrivals. The Goa Shack Policy mandates closure by May 31. The state tourism department is considering the request, balancing economic benefits with safety and environmental concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Panaji | Updated: 05-06-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 18:59 IST
Goa's Shacks Seek Extended Stay Amid Unseasonal Sunshine
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shack Owners Welfare Society in Goa has requested the state government to extend the operation of beach shacks until June 8. This plea comes in response to unexpectedly clear weather and a rise in tourist numbers.

According to the current Goa Shack Policy, these popular seaside venues are scheduled to close by May 31 due to the impending monsoon. However, the Society argues that the absence of early rains has provided a unique opportunity for additional tourism activities.

State tourism director Kedar Naik acknowledged the group's proactive measures and noted the department's review of the request. A decision will be made that considers stakeholder interests, safety regulations, and environmental sustainability.

