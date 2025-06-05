Goa's Shacks Seek Extended Stay Amid Unseasonal Sunshine

The Shack Owners Welfare Society in Goa has requested the state government to extend the operation of beach shacks until June 8. This plea comes in response to unexpectedly clear weather and a rise in tourist numbers.

According to the current Goa Shack Policy, these popular seaside venues are scheduled to close by May 31 due to the impending monsoon. However, the Society argues that the absence of early rains has provided a unique opportunity for additional tourism activities.

State tourism director Kedar Naik acknowledged the group's proactive measures and noted the department's review of the request. A decision will be made that considers stakeholder interests, safety regulations, and environmental sustainability.