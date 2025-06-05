Breaking Language Barriers: The Unifying Power of Devanagari

Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla emphasized the significance of a unified script to enhance linguistic understanding amongst diverse Indian languages. He proposed the Devanagari script as a potential solution for easing mutual comprehension across the nation.

At the Indian Institute of Advanced Study in Shimla, during the inauguration of a seminar on the translation issues of Tulsidas's Ramcharitmanas in South Indian languages, Shukla extolled India's multilingual heritage while pointing out the pivotal role of translation in preserving cultural values and uniting varied communities. He underlined translation as a necessary tool, bridging communication across India's numerous tongues.

The governor lauded Tulsidas's Ramcharitmanas, calling it a cornerstone of North Indian cultural identity and a testament to national cohesion. He remarked on its influence beyond northern India, appreciating the seminar's focus on comparative analysis of its South Indian translations. Shukla acknowledged the challenges faced in translating the Awadhi text, emphasizing its intricate ties between language and cultural essence.

