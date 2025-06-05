Harvey Weinstein's Retrial: Jury Begins Deliberation on Former Hollywood Mogul

In a pivotal moment for the #MeToo movement, deliberations are set to begin in the retrial of former Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein, accused of rape and sexual assault. Weinstein, a co-founder of Miramax, faces charges for incidents involving three women, brought again after his previous conviction was overturned in April 2024.

Prosecutors argue that Weinstein leveraged his Hollywood power to lure and assault aspiring actresses, while the defense maintains the encounters were consensual. This retrial comes on the heels of Weinstein's previous conviction and 16-year sentence in California, with the prior New York conviction dismissed by an appeals court.

Weinstein, who denies the charges, is already held at Rikers Island amid health concerns. The jury's impending decision could mark another milestone for accountability within the entertainment industry, as Weinstein remains a notorious figure accused by over 100 women. The trial is being watched closely for its impact on Hollywood and beyond.

