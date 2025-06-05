Weinstein Retrial: Jurors Deliberate Former Movie Mogul's Fate

Jurors are set to begin deliberations in the Manhattan retrial of former film mogul Harvey Weinstein, whose fate hangs in the balance as conflicting accounts unfold. Accused of raping and assaulting women under the guise of offering Hollywood career advancement, Weinstein's credibility is at stake.

Weinstein's defense has strenuously argued that the encounters were consensual, suggesting the accusations were motivated by regret and unsuccessful Hollywood ambitions. Despite this, the prosecution maintains Weinstein preyed on women, wielding his industry power to coerce and assault them.

Awaiting the jury's decision, Weinstein faces up to 25 years in prison. His legal team recently sought a mistrial over juror issues, while the #MeToo movement watches closely as this new trial unfolds, holding implications for sexual misconduct allegations in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)