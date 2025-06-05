Left Menu

Weinstein Retrial: Jurors Deliberate Former Movie Mogul's Fate

The retrial of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, accused of rape and sexual assault, is underway in a Manhattan court. Jurors will decide on his fate following defense claims that the encounters were consensual and allegations that Weinstein used his Hollywood influence to assault aspiring actresses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:34 IST
Weinstein Retrial: Jurors Deliberate Former Movie Mogul's Fate
Harvey Weinstein

Jurors are set to begin deliberations in the Manhattan retrial of former film mogul Harvey Weinstein, whose fate hangs in the balance as conflicting accounts unfold. Accused of raping and assaulting women under the guise of offering Hollywood career advancement, Weinstein's credibility is at stake.

Weinstein's defense has strenuously argued that the encounters were consensual, suggesting the accusations were motivated by regret and unsuccessful Hollywood ambitions. Despite this, the prosecution maintains Weinstein preyed on women, wielding his industry power to coerce and assault them.

Awaiting the jury's decision, Weinstein faces up to 25 years in prison. His legal team recently sought a mistrial over juror issues, while the #MeToo movement watches closely as this new trial unfolds, holding implications for sexual misconduct allegations in the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025