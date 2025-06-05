Left Menu

Kerala Stands Up for Artistic Freedom Amidst Caste-Based Controversy

Kerala's Education Minister V Sivankutty has defended rapper Vedan against allegations from the BJP of defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi and promoting caste divisions. The minister emphasized Kerala's commitment to stopping caste-based harassment and supporting freedom of expression for artists amidst ongoing social media criticism and formal complaints.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 05-06-2025 20:55 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 20:55 IST
Vedan
  • Country:
  • India

Kerala's General Education Minister, V Sivankutty, has issued a strong statement supporting freedom of expression for artists, particularly defending rapper Vedan against BJP allegations. Vedan, accused of defaming Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has faced heightened social media criticism and official complaints aimed at suppressing his artistic voice.

Sivankutty emphasized that Kerala remains a bastion of social justice, rooted in the legacy of figures like Sree Narayana Guru and Mahatma Ayyankali. He condemned caste-based harassment, reiterating that it has no place in the progressive state, which will continue to uphold artistic expression.

The controversies swirling around Vedan, including criticism from Sangh Parivar leaders, highlight the ongoing tensions between freedom of speech and political sensitivities in India. The rapper faces charges linked to a drug case, adding complexity to the unfolding drama.

(With inputs from agencies.)

