Promoting Sindhi Heritage on a Global Stage
Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani emphasized the importance of promoting the Sindhi language, literature, and culture at both national and international levels. Addressing the National Sindhi Language Development Council, he praised PM Modi's efforts in gaining international recognition for yoga and advocated for serious efforts to promote Sindhi heritage.
In a recent address, Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani underscored the need for extensive promotion of the Sindhi language and its cultural heritage globally. Speaking at a National Sindhi Language Development Council meeting in Delhi, Devnani highlighted efforts to enhance the international status of Sindhi literature and arts.
Devnani commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for advancing India's cultural agenda by securing global recognition for yoga, suggesting similar initiatives could benefit the Sindhi community. He called for dedicated programs at various levels to invigorate the growth of the Sindhi language and its cultural expressions.
During the event, NCSL Vice President Dr. Mohan Manghnani honored Devnani for his contributions, particularly in renaming 'Foy' Sagar in Ajmer to Varun Sagar, further solidifying the importance of local cultural identities.
