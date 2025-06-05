Left Menu

Promoting Sindhi Heritage on a Global Stage

Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani emphasized the importance of promoting the Sindhi language, literature, and culture at both national and international levels. Addressing the National Sindhi Language Development Council, he praised PM Modi's efforts in gaining international recognition for yoga and advocated for serious efforts to promote Sindhi heritage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 05-06-2025 21:15 IST | Created: 05-06-2025 21:15 IST
Promoting Sindhi Heritage on a Global Stage
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent address, Rajasthan Legislative Assembly Speaker Vasudev Devnani underscored the need for extensive promotion of the Sindhi language and its cultural heritage globally. Speaking at a National Sindhi Language Development Council meeting in Delhi, Devnani highlighted efforts to enhance the international status of Sindhi literature and arts.

Devnani commended Prime Minister Narendra Modi for advancing India's cultural agenda by securing global recognition for yoga, suggesting similar initiatives could benefit the Sindhi community. He called for dedicated programs at various levels to invigorate the growth of the Sindhi language and its cultural expressions.

During the event, NCSL Vice President Dr. Mohan Manghnani honored Devnani for his contributions, particularly in renaming 'Foy' Sagar in Ajmer to Varun Sagar, further solidifying the importance of local cultural identities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

Lifesaving Stay: Mexican Girl Gains Humanitarian Parole in the US

 United States
2
Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

Massive Roblox Outage Leaves Gamers Frustrated Across the U.S.

 Global
3
US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Election

US Voices Concerns Over Chinese Influence in South Korea's Presidential Elec...

 Global
4
Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

Trump's Trade Tactic: Doubling Tariffs to Spur New Deals

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New dual-AI strategy targets generative cheating in university assessments

Cybersecurity strategy, not compliance, drives investment across ASEAN

AI-optimized farming system slashes energy use, boosts precision agriculture accuracy to 98.6%

Predictive AI could future-proof cities, if governance and privacy catch up

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025