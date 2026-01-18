Celebrating India's Military Heritage: A Journey Through Valour and Wisdom

The New Delhi World Book Fair 2026 is hosting a special pavilion that honors the rich legacy of India's armed forces. This year's thematic focus, 'Indian Military History: Valour and Wisdom @75,' captures the essence of the country's military milestones post-independence through a vivid display.

The pavilion features an intricate gateway reminiscent of the celebrated Chetwode Building at the Indian Military Academy, surrounded by displays showcasing India's military history, including stories from the 1947 war to Operation Sindoor in 2025. One of the standout attractions is the VR technology offering virtual tours on India's indigenous aircraft carrier.

This experience has drawn a wide audience, from military history enthusiasts to general readers, eager to engage with the extensive array of books and interactive features dedicated to India's defense forces. Talks by authors and researchers further enrich the visitor experience, making it a standout feature of the fair.

(With inputs from agencies.)