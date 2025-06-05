Left Menu

Rajasthan's Commitment to Conservation: A Call for Action

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma urges the adoption of an eco-friendly lifestyle to uphold environmental balance and preserve nature, emphasizing water conservation as a cultural legacy of Rajasthan. Launching 'Vande Ganga Jal Sanrakshan-Jan Abhiyan', he highlights initiatives for water conservation under Prime Minister Modi's inspiration.

Bhajanlal Sharma
  • Country:
  • India

In a fervent appeal for environmental conservation, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma called on citizens to embrace eco-friendly practices, emphasizing the shared moral responsibility to protect nature. His remarks came during a state-level event marking World Environment Day and Ganga Dussehra.

Sharma highlighted how the preservation of nature is not merely an option but a necessity, stressing the significance of water conservation in Rajasthan's cultural heritage. Historical structures like stepwells and ponds stand as testaments to ancestral ingenuity in conserving water, revered as 'Amrit'.

He introduced 'Vande Ganga Jal Sanrakshan-Jan Abhiyan', inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming to boost public awareness and foster efforts towards constructing water storage, cleaning water sources, and restoring traditional reservoirs. Sharma underscored that adopting sustainable habits can aid in controlling pollution and ensure a cleaner environment for future generations.

