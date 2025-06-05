Rajasthan's Commitment to Conservation: A Call for Action

In a fervent appeal for environmental conservation, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma called on citizens to embrace eco-friendly practices, emphasizing the shared moral responsibility to protect nature. His remarks came during a state-level event marking World Environment Day and Ganga Dussehra.

Sharma highlighted how the preservation of nature is not merely an option but a necessity, stressing the significance of water conservation in Rajasthan's cultural heritage. Historical structures like stepwells and ponds stand as testaments to ancestral ingenuity in conserving water, revered as 'Amrit'.

He introduced 'Vande Ganga Jal Sanrakshan-Jan Abhiyan', inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, aiming to boost public awareness and foster efforts towards constructing water storage, cleaning water sources, and restoring traditional reservoirs. Sharma underscored that adopting sustainable habits can aid in controlling pollution and ensure a cleaner environment for future generations.

