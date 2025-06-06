Left Menu

Moradabad's Operation Sindoor Selfie Point: A Tribute Amid Controversy

The Moradabad Municipal Corporation inaugurated a themed selfie point centered on Operation Sindoor, aiming to inspire patriotism, especially among youth. However, the initiative spurred controversy with allegations of extortion against the Municipal Commissioner and a police incident involving detained youth. The selfie site pays homage to India's defense forces.

The Moradabad Municipal Corporation has unveiled a new selfie point at Peelikothi Square, dedicated to Operation Sindoor. This initiative aims to cultivate patriotism, particularly among the younger generation.

The site offers a striking display featuring Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, bearing the message: 'India is proud of its heroes.' The Municipal Commissioner, Divyanshu Patel, emphasized the site's role in honoring the commitment and valor of India's defense forces.

The project has already become embroiled in controversy. Police briefly detained three youths following a complaint by Patel, who alleged death threats. The detainees claim their phones were seized by the commissioner's security while taking selfies and accused Patel's guards of demanding a bribe. They refute the commissioner's allegations of them being drug addicts. Police found them sober and released them without charge.

