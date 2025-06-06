Left Menu

Harvey Weinstein's Retrial: A Battle for Justice in Hollywood

Harvey Weinstein's retrial on rape and sexual assault charges has begun deliberations in Manhattan. The former film producer denies all accusations. Having been sentenced in another case in California, Weinstein faces up to 25 more years in prison if convicted. The trial is spotlighting the #MeToo movement.

Updated: 06-06-2025 02:44 IST
Harvey Weinstein's Retrial: A Battle for Justice in Hollywood
Harvey Weinstein

Jurors in Harvey Weinstein's retrial on rape and sexual assault charges commenced deliberations on Thursday at a Manhattan court. The judge instructed jurors to evaluate the credibility of the three accusers, who the defense claims are not truthful about their dealings with Weinstein.

Weinstein, who co-founded Miramax and produced numerous Oscar-winning films, faces accusations including the rape of aspiring actress Jessica Mann in 2013 and assaulting two other women in 2006 and 2002. Although he has denied any non-consensual encounters, Weinstein could face significant prison time if found guilty.

The proceedings resumed after New York's appeals court overturned his 2020 conviction due to judicial errors. The trial has reignited discussions around the #MeToo movement, with prosecutors branding Weinstein as a serial predator exploiting his power for sexual gain.

