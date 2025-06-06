75 Years of China-Vietnam Friendship: A Cultural Celebration

NANNING, China, June 6, 2025 -- As the year 2025 marks the 75th anniversary of China-Vietnam diplomatic relations, Baise City in Guangxi has spearheaded a series of significant cultural exchange activities. Situated along the Vietnam border, Baise boasts cultural ties and flourishing trade, which set the stage for a year-long celebration labeled as the 'Year of China-Vietnam Cultural Exchanges.'

The festivities featured a notable array of events, including the 2025 China-Vietnam Border Residents' San Yue San Festival Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition in Jingxi City. Residents and tourists, both domestic and international, participated, witnessing a fusion of cultural showcases. Highlights included a youth folk music concert, traditional fashion displays, specialty food exhibitions, and friendly ball-tossing competitions.

Another key locale, Tianlin County, hosted an eye-catching performance by a Vietnamese art troupe at the Zhuang Opera Festival. Meanwhile, in Napo County, the Guangxi San Yue San · Napo Xiangdan China-Vietnam Border Residents Gala captivated audiences with its cultural brilliance and further deepened bilateral ties through art, music, and sports competitions. Moving forward, Baise aims to leverage these successes to strengthen the cultural camaraderie and alliance between China and Vietnam.

(With inputs from agencies.)