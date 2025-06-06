Ang Lee to Direct 'Old Gold Mountain', a Journey Through Immigrant Challenges

Renowned filmmaker Ang Lee is stepping up to direct the upcoming adaptation of C. Pam Zhang's debut novel, 'How Much of These Hills Is Gold', titled 'Old Gold Mountain'. The film, with a screenplay by Hansol Jung, will explore the adventurous yet challenging journey of two orphaned immigrant siblings, according to a Deadline report.

The 2020 novel unfolds the story of Lucy and Sam, who navigate early life challenges in a hostile western mining town that denies their existence. As they seek to honor their father's memory, they encounter remnants of a bygone landscape and unearth buried family secrets, leading them towards visions of a hopeful future.

Ang Lee, known for acclaimed works like 'Brokeback Mountain' and 'Life of Pi', adds this project to his impressive portfolio. He was recently awarded the prestigious Lifetime Achievement Award at the 77th Annual Directors Guild of America (DGA) Awards. Since his career launched in the 1990s with films such as 'The Wedding Banquet', Lee has been a formidable force in the film industry, celebrated for his cinematic contributions and cultural impact.

