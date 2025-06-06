Left Menu

Netflix Raises the Curtain on Live Global Events with Tudum Extravaganza

Netflix expands its live content offerings with events like the Tyson vs. Paul boxing match, NFL games, and Tudum, a global fan event highlighting upcoming shows. Stars from around the world participated, and major series announcements, including the final season of 'Stranger Things,' captivated audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-06-2025 13:05 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 13:05 IST
Netflix is enhancing its real-time entertainment portfolio, introducing live events amid growing consumer demand. Key attractions include the Tyson vs. Paul boxing match, National Football League games, and the distinguished 'Tudum' live fan event. As part of its strategy, Netflix is hosting global fan events to showcase its upcoming TV shows.

Shelly Gillyard, Vice President of Series Marketing for the U.S. and Canada, emphasized the unique live format during the Netflix Tudum fan event, a significant departure from previous in-person activations. More than 100 Netflix stars and creators, including Sofia Carson, gathered to engage fans globally.

The first two Netflix Tudum events were held in São Paulo, Brazil, but have since moved to Los Angeles, underscoring the streamer's global reach. Notable attractions included premiere date announcements for 'Stranger Things' with its final season split into three parts, drawing significant viewer attention.

