Tragic Collision Near Neemrana: Three Lives Lost After Pilgrimage

Tragedy struck near Neemrana in the Kotputli-Behror district when a car crashed into a stationary trailer, claiming the lives of three men on Friday. The victims were returning from a pilgrimage to Khatu Shyam Ji, a popular religious site in Rajasthan. The incident has cast a pall over their families and community.

The deceased, identified as Satish Gaur (42), Ankush Singh (38), and Gurmeet Singh (52), were employees of the same private company in Gurugram. Another occupant of the ill-fated vehicle, 62-year-old Virendra Sharma, was severely injured and is receiving treatment at a local hospital.

The collision's impact was so devastating that it destroyed the front of the car and sparked a 30-minute traffic jam on the highway. Authorities promptly cleared the scene, restoring traffic flow. The bodies have been taken to Neemrana Community Health Center for autopsies, and the families have been notified.

