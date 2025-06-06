Transforming Perspectives: Project Udaan at Arpan Trust

On World Caring Day, Asian Paints and the St+art India Foundation launched Project Udaan at the Arpan Charitable Trust in Vadodara, home to many children with special needs. Under their St+art Care initiative, the project transforms the school space for neurodivergent children using color, texture, and materials to create sensory-friendly environments.

Project Udaan's colorful, interactive spaces are designed to provide a safe and engaging atmosphere for children with conditions such as autism and Down syndrome. The initiative embodies a commitment to inclusivity and empathy, reshaping school environments with artistic interventions that encourage connection and transformation.

The collaborative effort was led by artists Amrit Khurana and Anikesa Dhing, with input from the children themselves. Textures, colors, and materials were carefully selected to inspire comfort and interaction, reflecting a broader mission to harness art's power to impact societal change and foster a truly inclusive space.

(With inputs from agencies.)