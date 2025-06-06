Left Menu

Transforming Perspectives: Project Udaan at Arpan Trust

Asian Paints and the St+art India Foundation launch Project Udaan at Vadodara's Arpan Charitable Trust on World Caring Day. The initiative reimagines environments for neurodivergent children using art and design, incorporating sensory-friendly zones. Co-created by students and artists, it's a testament to inclusion, care, and innovative transformations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2025 14:35 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 14:35 IST
On World Caring Day, Asian Paints and the St+art India Foundation launched Project Udaan at the Arpan Charitable Trust in Vadodara, home to many children with special needs. Under their St+art Care initiative, the project transforms the school space for neurodivergent children using color, texture, and materials to create sensory-friendly environments.

Project Udaan's colorful, interactive spaces are designed to provide a safe and engaging atmosphere for children with conditions such as autism and Down syndrome. The initiative embodies a commitment to inclusivity and empathy, reshaping school environments with artistic interventions that encourage connection and transformation.

The collaborative effort was led by artists Amrit Khurana and Anikesa Dhing, with input from the children themselves. Textures, colors, and materials were carefully selected to inspire comfort and interaction, reflecting a broader mission to harness art's power to impact societal change and foster a truly inclusive space.

(With inputs from agencies.)

