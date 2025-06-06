Left Menu

Radhika Das to Enchant India with Nine-City Kirtan Tour

Renowned kirtan maestro Radhika Das announces a nine-city tour across India, starting in November 2025. The tour is set to connect audiences with spirituality through music and discourse, touching cities like New Delhi, Jaipur, and Mumbai. It marks Das's deep-rooted connection to Indian spiritual heritage.

Kirtan maestro Radhika Das (Image source: Instagram). Image Credit: ANI
Radhika Das, the acclaimed spiritual leader and kirtan maestro based in London, is gearing up for a landmark tour across India. Announced on Friday, the nine-city concert series will take Radhika to New Delhi, Jaipur, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Ahmedabad, Pune, Indore, Bengaluru, and Mumbai.

Das expressed his excitement, emphasizing India's spiritual significance. 'India holds the original blueprint for what I've been sharing across the world,' he stated. The tour is akin to completing a sacred pilgrimage, offering Indian audiences an opportunity to reconnect with ancient vibrational sounds.

The tour commences on November 16, 2025, in New Delhi and concludes in Mumbai on November 29. It aims to provide a profound spiritual experience through kirtan music and discourse, symbolizing Das's dedication to sharing spiritual teachings with the land that inspired him.

