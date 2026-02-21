Left Menu

Global Push for Equitable AI: New Delhi Declaration Unites 88 Countries

The New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact was adopted by 88 countries and organizations, aiming to share the benefits of AI equitably worldwide. This coincides with various political and business events in India, including PM Modi's emphasis on self-reliant chip production and India-Brazil trade targets.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 21:13 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 21:13 IST
  • India

In a historic convergence of international priorities, 88 countries and organizations have come together to adopt the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact, signaling a global commitment to ensuring the benefits of artificial intelligence are shared equitably across humanity.

This landmark agreement was accompanied by significant political and business developments in India. Prime Minister Narendra Modi emphasized the importance of domestically-produced chips as foundational for India's self-reliance, reflecting the nation's ambition to empower its technological future. During his remarks in Greater Noida, Modi underscored the critical nature of local production facilities.

Amid these advancements, diplomatic dialogues have also been in full swing. Talks between Modi and Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva set ambitious goals, including a $20 billion trade target and a pact for cooperation in critical minerals, demonstrating the strategic partnerships being forged to navigate the intricacies of global trade and technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

