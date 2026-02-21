Global Milestone: 'New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact' Unites 88 Countries
Eighty-eight countries, including the US, UK, China, and France, endorse the 'New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact'. The declaration prioritizes equitable AI distribution, international cooperation, and outlines seven key pillars for global AI collaboration. The summit promises long-term partnerships focusing on economic growth, social good, and trustworthy AI systems.
- India
The 'New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact', endorsed by 88 countries, marks a historic step in global AI collaboration. Notable endorsers include the US, UK, China, and France.
Underpinning principles like 'Welfare for all, Happiness for all' aim to ensure AI benefits are shared globally. The declaration emphasizes international cooperation and accessible AI frameworks.
Focusing on seven key pillars, it promotes democratising AI resources, economic growth, trusted AI, and human capital development. The summit fosters international partnerships, setting AI as a driver of global progress.
