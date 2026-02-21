Left Menu

Global Milestone: 'New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact' Unites 88 Countries

Eighty-eight countries, including the US, UK, China, and France, endorse the 'New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact'. The declaration prioritizes equitable AI distribution, international cooperation, and outlines seven key pillars for global AI collaboration. The summit promises long-term partnerships focusing on economic growth, social good, and trustworthy AI systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 17:36 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 17:36 IST
Global Milestone: 'New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact' Unites 88 Countries
  • Country:
  • India

The 'New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact', endorsed by 88 countries, marks a historic step in global AI collaboration. Notable endorsers include the US, UK, China, and France.

Underpinning principles like 'Welfare for all, Happiness for all' aim to ensure AI benefits are shared globally. The declaration emphasizes international cooperation and accessible AI frameworks.

Focusing on seven key pillars, it promotes democratising AI resources, economic growth, trusted AI, and human capital development. The summit fosters international partnerships, setting AI as a driver of global progress.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragic Factory Fire Claims Four Lives in Mujesar: Investigation Underway

Tragic Factory Fire Claims Four Lives in Mujesar: Investigation Underway

 India
2
Kejriwal Accuses Centre of Sacrificing Farmers in US Trade Deal

Kejriwal Accuses Centre of Sacrificing Farmers in US Trade Deal

 India
3
Meghalaya Bids Farewell to Influential MP Dr Ricky AJ Syngkon

Meghalaya Bids Farewell to Influential MP Dr Ricky AJ Syngkon

 India
4
Sihora: From Communal Tension to Calm Respite

Sihora: From Communal Tension to Calm Respite

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How AI reinforces supply chains amid global disruptions: Lessons from China

AI is a double-edged sword for digital privacy

Gender equality and social integration shape clean energy progress

Dialogue-based AI coaching increases ethical awareness in universities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026