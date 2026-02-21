Left Menu

Global Consensus on AI: The New Delhi Declaration Impact

88 countries and international organizations have signed the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact, pledging equitable AI benefits for all. The Declaration emphasizes cooperation, trustworthy frameworks, and democratizing AI access. The summit highlights India's leadership in AI governance and attracted over $250 billion in investment commitments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 21-02-2026 19:56 IST | Created: 21-02-2026 19:56 IST
In a landmark step for global artificial intelligence governance, 88 countries and international organizations endorsed the New Delhi Declaration on AI Impact at the AI Impact Summit 2026. This Declaration commits to sharing AI benefits equitably across the globe under India's 'AI for All' vision, championing equity, access, and cooperation.

The Declaration outlines a shared vision for resilient and efficient AI systems, emphasizing international cooperation and the democratization of AI resources. It builds on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's human-centric AI vision, advocating for the widespread availability of AI facilities, services, and technology to every societal segment.

The AI Impact Summit secured a remarkable investment commitment exceeding $250 billion, reflecting global confidence in India's AI efforts. Underlining this success, the summit attracted industry leaders like Sundar Pichai, Sam Altman, Brad Smith, and Dario Amodei, signaling India's crucial role in shaping the future of AI governance and infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

