The Golden Glory of Ram Temple: A Spiritual and Architectural Marvel

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya stands as a gleaming monument adorned with 45 kilograms of pure gold, according to Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee. The value of the gold used, excluding taxes, amounts to roughly Rs 50 crore, he stated on Friday.

Gold has been liberally employed in the temple's construction, especially on the doors on its ground floor and on the throne of Lord Ram. Work continues on the Sheshavatar Temple, while other facilities like the museum, auditorium, and guesthouse are slated for completion by December 2025.

Following the recent consecration of the Ram Darbar, public access is being controlled with a limited number of devotees allowed entry. Entry passes are issued free of cost while plans for broader public access are under discussion by the temple trust.

