Left Menu

The Golden Glory of Ram Temple: A Spiritual and Architectural Marvel

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya features 45 kilograms of pure gold, valued at approximately Rs 50 crore, used in its construction, notably for the ornate doors and the throne of Lord Ram. Although the main temple structure is complete, additional facilities are expected to be finished by December 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ayodhya | Updated: 06-06-2025 15:21 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 15:21 IST
The Golden Glory of Ram Temple: A Spiritual and Architectural Marvel
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Ram Temple in Ayodhya stands as a gleaming monument adorned with 45 kilograms of pure gold, according to Nripendra Mishra, chairman of the Ram Temple Construction Committee. The value of the gold used, excluding taxes, amounts to roughly Rs 50 crore, he stated on Friday.

Gold has been liberally employed in the temple's construction, especially on the doors on its ground floor and on the throne of Lord Ram. Work continues on the Sheshavatar Temple, while other facilities like the museum, auditorium, and guesthouse are slated for completion by December 2025.

Following the recent consecration of the Ram Darbar, public access is being controlled with a limited number of devotees allowed entry. Entry passes are issued free of cost while plans for broader public access are under discussion by the temple trust.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025