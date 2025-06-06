Bazm-e-Aam: An Evening Dedicated to the King of Fruits

In a unique celebration, the mango will take center stage at the India International Centre in a one-of-a-kind event titled 'Bazm-e-Aam' on June 14. Organized by Kashkol Collective, the evening promises a rich tapestry of storytelling, music, and culinary delights.

The highlight of the event is a qissagoi session led by Ashhar Haque, offering insights into the mango's journey through history, beginning with Buddhist parables and extending to colonial kitchens. Accompanying the storytelling will be a discussion on 'The Cultural Life of the Mango' featuring historian Sohail Hashmi and writer-environmentalist Sopan Joshi.

The evening will also feature a musical performance by the Dholak Rani Ensemble, blending classical raags and folk songs, followed by a mango-themed culinary experience presented by chef Sadaf Hussain. His 'Aam Menu' aims to revive forgotten recipes and celebrate the mango's rich flavor and cultural significance.