Bazm-e-Aam: An Evening Dedicated to the King of Fruits

An event titled 'Bazm-e-Aam' will celebrate the cultural and historical significance of the mango through storytelling, music, and food. Organized by Kashkol Collective, the evening includes a qissagoi session by Ashhar Haque, discussions by historians, and a special mango-themed menu curated by chef Sadaf Hussain.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-06-2025 17:09 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 17:09 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
In a unique celebration, the mango will take center stage at the India International Centre in a one-of-a-kind event titled 'Bazm-e-Aam' on June 14. Organized by Kashkol Collective, the evening promises a rich tapestry of storytelling, music, and culinary delights.

The highlight of the event is a qissagoi session led by Ashhar Haque, offering insights into the mango's journey through history, beginning with Buddhist parables and extending to colonial kitchens. Accompanying the storytelling will be a discussion on 'The Cultural Life of the Mango' featuring historian Sohail Hashmi and writer-environmentalist Sopan Joshi.

The evening will also feature a musical performance by the Dholak Rani Ensemble, blending classical raags and folk songs, followed by a mango-themed culinary experience presented by chef Sadaf Hussain. His 'Aam Menu' aims to revive forgotten recipes and celebrate the mango's rich flavor and cultural significance.

