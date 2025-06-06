Unveiling 'Karpur': A Political Thriller Set in 1997 Kolkata

In an intriguing crossover from politics to cinema, West Bengal education minister Bratya Basu and Trinamool Congress member Kunal Ghosh are diving into the world of acting with the upcoming Bengali film 'Karpur'. Inspired by a true-life disappearance incident, the movie digs deep into the political dynamics of 1997's Kolkata.

'Karpur', adapted from the book 'Antardhaner Nepathye', casts Basu as a seasoned homicide officer, while Ghosh plays a political figure in a plot involving missing university official, portrayed by Rituparna Sengupta. The film promises to unravel layers of mystery and intrigue, reminiscent of a time when the CPI(M)-led Left Front ruled West Bengal.

Directed by Arindam Sil, 'Karpur' aims to blend fiction with thriller elements, showcasing dramatic revelations through the perspective of reporters investigating a decades-old mystery. The cast and crew are set to begin production soon, with Ghosh enthusiastically sharing initial script sessions on social media.