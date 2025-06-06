Left Menu

Eid al-Adha: A Festival Under Economic Strain

Eid al-Adha festivities were dampened by economic challenges and health issues, including a decline in the availability of sacrificial animals due to COVID-19 and a foot-and-mouth disease outbreak. Despite these hurdles, many Muslims participated in traditional practices, as the holiday remains a significant cultural and religious event.

  • Indonesia

As the Muslim holiday of Eid al-Adha unfolded, economic strains and health challenges subdued the festive atmosphere globally. In Indonesia, the usual bustling trade in sacrificial animals waned due to post-COVID hardships and a recent foot-and-mouth disease outbreak.

In the capital, Jakarta, despite these challenges, the Eid spirit was palpable as worshippers filled the Istiqlal Grand Mosque for morning prayers. However, the economic hit was significant, as local cattle markets saw a significant decline in sales, reflective of broader consumer spending trends.

Across South Asia, the festival's preparation ramped up, with sellers in New Delhi noting higher prices for sacrificial animals. The festivities underscore the enduring cultural significance of Eid al-Adha, even as economic pressures strain family budgets.

