Left Menu

Tributes Pour In for Bhagwan Singh Rolsahabsar: The Guiding Light of Rajasthan's Youth

Shri Kshatriya Yuvak Sangh's patron, Bhagwan Singh Rolsahabsar, passed away. Rajasthan Chief Minister and other leaders mourned his loss. He was undergoing treatment at SMS Hospital. Rolsahabsar was praised for instilling values in youth, with tributes from several prominent figures including Vasundhara Raje and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 06-06-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 18:36 IST
Tributes Pour In for Bhagwan Singh Rolsahabsar: The Guiding Light of Rajasthan's Youth
Bhagwan Singh Rolsahabsar
  • Country:
  • India

Bhagwan Singh Rolsahabsar, esteemed patron of Shri Kshatriya Yuvak Sangh, passed away at a local hospital, leaving the Rajasthan community in mourning.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, accompanied by former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and distinguished state leaders, expressed profound grief over the loss of the revered community leader.

While undergoing treatment at SMS Hospital, Rolsahabsar's commitment to nurturing discipline in youth was widely acknowledged, with tributes flowing from figures like Vasundhara Raje and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025