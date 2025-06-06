Tributes Pour In for Bhagwan Singh Rolsahabsar: The Guiding Light of Rajasthan's Youth

Bhagwan Singh Rolsahabsar, esteemed patron of Shri Kshatriya Yuvak Sangh, passed away at a local hospital, leaving the Rajasthan community in mourning.

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, accompanied by former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and distinguished state leaders, expressed profound grief over the loss of the revered community leader.

While undergoing treatment at SMS Hospital, Rolsahabsar's commitment to nurturing discipline in youth was widely acknowledged, with tributes flowing from figures like Vasundhara Raje and Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat.

(With inputs from agencies.)