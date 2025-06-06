Cultural Conflict: Controversy Over Maharashtra's Iconic Jiretop

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has called for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to apologize for donning a 'jiretop'. This traditional headgear holds cultural weight in Maharashtra, closely tied to the legacy of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Sapkal has further accused Adityanath of inaccurately portraying historic narratives by suggesting that Ramdas Swami served as Guru to Shivaji Maharaj. The Congress leader claims that BJP figures have unjustly worn the prestigious jiretop, offending followers of Shivaji.

Sapkal insists assaults on Shivaji Maharaj's honor have increased under BJP leadership, condemning both Adityanath and Prime Minister Modi for such alleged transgressions. The Congress leader highlights a rising threat from regressive forces previously opposed to key social reforms, now supported by the current government.

