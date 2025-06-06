Left Menu

Cultural Conflict: Controversy Over Maharashtra's Iconic Jiretop

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal demanded an apology from UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath for wearing a 'jiretop', a significant cultural headdress associated with Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Sapkal accused Adityanath of misrepresenting historical figures and criticized the BJP for sheltering those disrespecting Shivaji Maharaj's legacy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-06-2025 20:06 IST | Created: 06-06-2025 20:06 IST
Cultural Conflict: Controversy Over Maharashtra's Iconic Jiretop
Harshwardhan Sapkal
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Congress president Harshwardhan Sapkal has called for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to apologize for donning a 'jiretop'. This traditional headgear holds cultural weight in Maharashtra, closely tied to the legacy of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Sapkal has further accused Adityanath of inaccurately portraying historic narratives by suggesting that Ramdas Swami served as Guru to Shivaji Maharaj. The Congress leader claims that BJP figures have unjustly worn the prestigious jiretop, offending followers of Shivaji.

Sapkal insists assaults on Shivaji Maharaj's honor have increased under BJP leadership, condemning both Adityanath and Prime Minister Modi for such alleged transgressions. The Congress leader highlights a rising threat from regressive forces previously opposed to key social reforms, now supported by the current government.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

Tragedy Strikes: Bengaluru Stampede Claims Life of Beloved Techie

 India
2
Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Industry

Highstar Unveils Tabless Cell Series: Revolutionizing Lithium Battery Indust...

 Germany
3
Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

Historic Launch: World's Highest Railway Bridge Unveiled in Kashmir

 India
4
Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

Maharashtra's Ongoing Battle with COVID-19

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI access must favor defenders, not hackers: New framework calls for asymmetric cybersecurity strategy

From theory to firewalls: Criminology now shapes global cybersecurity policy

Cyber threats target AI-based accessibility tools in healthcare and education

Digital twins and AI redefine urban waste management worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025